Somalia Election Body Denies Plans to Postpone Polls

Somalia's Independent National Electoral Commission has said that it has no plans to push the upcoming 2020/2021 polls over Covid-19 concerns.

In a statement, the poll body called on members of the public to ignore social media statemnts that have been circulated, arguing that they were not the source of the information.

"The Independent National Electoral Commission wants to confirm to the Somali people that reports which claim the committee is planning to announce a delay in the election is fake news," a statement by the commission read.

Opposition leaders have in the past warned of any delay of the Somali elections or extension of the term of the current government using coronavirus as an excuse.