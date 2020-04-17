Somalia Election Body Denies Plans to Postpone Polls

17 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Independent National Electoral Commission has said that it has no plans to push the upcoming 2020/2021 polls over Covid-19 concerns.

In a statement, the poll body called on members of the public to ignore social media statemnts that have been circulated, arguing that they were not the source of the information.

"The Independent National Electoral Commission wants to confirm to the Somali people that reports which claim the committee is planning to announce a delay in the election is fake news," a statement by the commission read.

Opposition leaders have in the past warned of any delay of the Somali elections or extension of the term of the current government using coronavirus as an excuse.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.