Ghana: GAF Supplies Free Potable Water to La Community

The Ghana Armed Forces has begun supplying free potable water to some targeted communities in Greater Accra, as part of its efforts to combat COVID-19.

The free water supply started on Tuesday in two deprived communities of Mangdjaanor and Kaadjaanora in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

About 14,000-litres of water was supplied to inhabitants of the two communities numbering about 7,000.

Brigadier-General Michael Amoah Ayisi, the Chief Staff Officer (CSO) of the Ghana Armed Forces said that the military would not only sustain the supply of water to these communities, but would also extend the service to other deprived communities, to help bring relief to the public during the lockdown period.

"As partners in the fight against Covid-19, we are not only looking at the security aspect and the enforcement aspect but, also as a corporate institution under the state, we would have to contribute our widows' mite to soften the impact of this lockdown on the locals," he said.

Brig. Gen. Ayisi urged the populace to abide by the restriction orders, though inconvenient, because it was aimed at curbing the feared virus, failure of which the entire citizenry would be at risk.

Solomon Kotey Niikoi, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area said the municipality was grateful to the Army for the kind gesture, and added that water was an important aspect of human life and this would be very useful during the lockdown period.

He said it was the President's vision to ensuring that all Ghanaians had access to free water supply which was crucial in fighting the global pandemic COVID-19.

The MCE advised the people to observe the social distancing protocol and other directives by the government and health authorities.

GNA