Liberia: Doctors' Regulator Wants Inclusion in National COVID-19 Response Plan

Monrovia — It seems all hands are yet to be on deck as it relates to the national fight against the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)-nCoV-II as the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) has called for its inclusion in the development of a national plan for Covid-19 response.

The LMDC, an autonomous agency with exclusive powers and authority to regulate and monitor the practice of Medicine and its members within Liberia, also wants all other profession bodies, including doctors association, nurses association, physician association, laboratory association, etc, to be a part of the national plan.

In the Covid-19 National Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, copy of which is in possession of this newspaper, nothing is mentioned of LMDC or those other professional bodies.

In a position statement, issued by Dr. Linda Birch, President, LMDC, on Tuesday, April 14, she wants the Council to be allowed to assume its monitoring and supervision roles in controlling this pandemic.

Dr. Birch had also called an emergency meeting of all the major stakeholders in the health sector on Tuesday "to know how we fit in the whole response process."

"We have a role to play and we have to make sure that we play our regulatory and supervisory roles," she added, also.

Responding to whether the LMDC is being given the chance to play its role in this national Covid-19 fight, she responded: "It's kind of challenging. I will say no and I will say yes." Explaining further her answer, she stated that when she calls meeting some of the key stakeholders don't show up. "However, this doesn't mean they are not responding: the fact that one of two persons can come is positive for me. But we are still trying to make sure that we play our role."

Even though the LMDC had been silent on issues, she stated it was now time to speak out as a number of health workers, including doctors, have tested positive with Covid-19.

"The Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC is constrained to speak out on a number of issues as it relates to the handling of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic by the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL)," the LMDC said in its position statement.

Dr. Birch, in an exclusive interview with this newspaper touched on a number of "key issues.

Safety of Health Workers and their Families

"It has come to the attention of the Council that several health workers, including intern doctors, have gotten infected due to inadequate training, lack of adequate protective gears, etc. This situation poses serious treats to healthcare workers and their families. If a healthcare worker gets infected, s/he will eventually infect the rest of the family. As a result, the family of one of the intern doctors, is now being threatened by community dwellers because they accused him of bringing coronavirus to the community," she said.

Protective Gears Supplies

Dr. Birch also stated that supplies such as testing kits, PPEs, gloves, nose masks and face shields are in short supply. "The inadequacy of these supplies has hindered and continues to hinder the work of healthcare workers and puts them at risk," she added.

Effective Communication

"The Council hails the current effort of disseminating information about the prevention and spread of Covid-19 in Liberia, it sees it expedient to also employ other means of disseminating information, such as posters, flyers and the use of the 16 tribes in Liberia through jingles on various radio stations in Monrovia and community radio stations around the country," the LMDC President further stated among others.

Call to Liberians to Observe Health Protocols

Dr. Birch used the occasion to urge Liberians to stop any misbelieve they have that the virus is not in Liberia. "To my fellow Liberians, we do have Covid-19 in country, stop being misled. Please observe all the health protocols put in place; please observe the social distancing; please continually wash your hands. Please follow what the health workers say to save yourselves and your families."

