Zimbabwe: Maize Meal Deliveries Start in Eastern Suburbs

Thousands of people in eastern Harare, Ruwa and Epworth yesterday managed to buy subsidised roller mealie after the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe delivered 600 tonnes to shops in Ruwa, Epworth, Mabvuku and Tafara in Harare in a new planned distribution scheme.

The distribution of the maize-meal in Harare, was supposed to start on Wednesday this week but was affected by a number of challenges such as delays in making payments by retailers and the expiry of some shop licences, among others.

The Herald visited some areas, which received the maize meal and witnessed some truck deliveries to shops in Epworth where problems of expired licences prevailed.

Some of the areas visited in Epworth are Zimunhu, Munyuki, Salani, Over Spill and Dombo raMwari.

Only a handful of shops received the deliveries, while some shops were closed due to the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown.

Each shop was getting 300 pockets but most of the shops' operating licences expired at the end of last month.

Social distancing was observed on queues to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

The trucks were manned by State security agents to ensure the maize meal got to the intended beneficiaries.

Shops were also monitored by the security agents to make sure all packets were sold in an orderly way an that none was diverted to the black-market.

Some members of the public were excited to get the subsidised maize meal at their nearest shops.

Some said they used to walk long distances to Pick and Pay supermarket situated along Mutare Road to buy a bag.

Mr Amon Manyemba who purchased a 10kg packet of subsidised maize meal at Munyuki Shopping Centre commended Government for ensuring easy access of the product at their shopping centres.

"We are happy with the Government for realising the need to feed the people during the Covid-19-lockdown," he said.

A disabled man who declined to be named was excited after he managed to get the maize meal at subsided price. "I am really happy. I managed to get the maize meal at an affordable price. We are happy with the Government programme," he said.

A retail operator said they were going to sell the product at stipulated prices. "We expect more deliveries to ensure everyone secures the product. We will give first preference to the disabled and the senior citizens. I only managed to get 300 bags, which is not enough considering the demand," she said.

GMAZ chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said the millers were delivering the maize-meal according to the zonal system. "GMAZ is currently undertaking an exercise, which seeks to coordinate our deliveries and consolidate deliveries in a zonal system.

"We have already started this process, we look forward to cooperation from the retailers and we are most grateful to the security forces, that are working with us throughout the whole exercise, especially ZRP and the Zimbabwe National Army."

He said they have delivered 600 tonnes of maize meal in Harare.

"We have delivered 600 tonnes in Epworth, Mabvuku, Tafara, Ruwa. When we started to deliver yesterday, we needed the money upfront. Now for this truck we have had to compromise. It came here before it had been paid for. In-fact the shop owner is just paying now. Ordinarily shops must pay upfront. The majority of the shops only opened yesterday, so again they really need to re-arrange themselves. We are proceeding with the programme," he said.

He said people can buy the maize meal using all forms of payment.

"People are free to use either cash, cards or EcoCash. The retailers are buying from us using EcoCash.

"We are coming from another shopping centre, where the retailer paid using EcoCash but was now demanding cash from consumers. We have alerted the police to deal with that," he said.

He, however, revealed that they had just learnt that no shops in Epworth were licenced and had to compromise in the interests of consumers to do limited deliveries, which started yesterday and would continue until Epworth Local Board regularised the licencing issue next week.

He also appealed to Government to grant the maize meal trucks easy passage at roadblocks to speed up the delivery process.

Mr Musarara said maize supplies were improving.

"We are working with the Government on that one. We have offered them 40 000 tonnes so that there is enough in the worst case scenario of a lockdown extension. We have enough of that maize meal coming in, but the demand is huge," he said.

A 10kg maize-meal packet is selling for Z$70.

"We need about 80 000 tonnes per month as the private sector to feed the commercial market. This is perhaps equivalent to about Z$25 million," he said.

Retailers Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Denford Chimutashu, who was monitoring the deliveries, said retailers must not divert the product to the black market.

"We are monitoring our members to ensure consumers especially the vulnerable families access the product. We want each and every household access the subsidised roller meal," he said.