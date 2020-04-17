Liberia: Gam Identifies With 100 Vulnerable Households in District #9

Mr. Johnson pleaded with the residents to stop denying the existence of the virus in Liberia, adding that "corona Virus is truly deadly and is crippling the economy of our country as faster rate than expected."

The Grassroots Alternative Movement (GAM), a not-for-profit grassroots organization has donated about 100 buckets and other anti-corona virus materials to more than 90 vulnerable household in District #9Montserrado county.

Since the outbreak of the corona virus in Liberia, several prominent individuals, including national and international organizations have made several donations as a way to fight against COVID-19.

During the donation in Fiamah, the Vice Chair For Communications and Publicity, Samuel Johnson told residents that Liberia COVID-19 is fast spreading in local communities and, as such, citizens must take it seriously. He noted that as of April 16, 2020 Liberia has recorded 73cases with 6 deaths which represents 10.2% mortality rate.

According to him, its initial mortality rate is one of the highest mortality rates seen so far since the emergence of the disease in China.

He named the United States, which has seen the highest number of COVID-19 cases mortality rate is 4% as of April 13, 2020. "The Global mortality rate is 6.2%. Given the effects of this global crisis, it is important that citizens and civil society organizations collectively work together to prevent the spread of the virus and save lives," he said.

The virus, he said has created more doubts, fears and panic among citizens something he said when stand together, we can overcome fears and win the battle against the Corona Virus.

"Now is the time for us to be courageous and fight together," Johnson said.

He noted that GAM believes that the poorest and most vulnerable among us stand the risk of being exposed to COVID - 19, therefore the organization thought it was important to donate the buckets and other preventive materials to citizens of district#9 who can not afford.

He urged Liberians to follow all the guidelines established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

"Wash your hands often, practice social distancing, call the health authorities when you are sick and avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes," Johnson pleaded.

Meanwhile, Thomas Nyantee, Chairman of the community lauded the organization for the donation, but expressed his disappointment in some citizens for denying the existence of the coronavirus, adding that " these kinds of behavior undermines the fight against the COVID-19."

Mr. Nyantee who spoke with the Daily Observer briefly following the donation further recalled in 2014 when Liberia was hit by the Ebola epidemic, " this how Liberians used to doubt Ebola until we started to record thousands of deaths, we need to be very careful here! because corona virus is more dangerous than Ebola," he said.

GAM is a grassroots based ideological, political and social Justice movement established to give back political and economic powers to Liberians, particularly the ordinary masses.

The movement vows to fight for people centered and corrupt free representation at all of national leadership and stand up for justice.