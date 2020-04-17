South Africa: Universities Gear Up to Save the Academic Year

17 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Hope may not be lost for university students in an extremely uncertain academic year. Over and above the introduction of remote learning solutions, universities are scrapping formal exams, forgoing academic exclusions and loaning laptops to students in need. But many challenges still exist.

Universities around South Africa are getting ready to resume the academic year next week. Only this time, students won't be flooding back to campuses after a lengthy vacation. Instead, online teaching and learning has been touted as the top solution to save the academic year in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and the extended lockdown period.

The University of Johannesburg, Stellenbosch University, Rhodes and Wits have confirmed that their second term will begin remotely on 20 April.

Although distance learning is nothing new, it is unprecedented at this scale and many are anxious about whether it will succeed or deepen existing inequalities to education access.

High data costs, connectivity issues, as well as access to laptops and other devices are just a few points of concern.

Survey results from Wits University found that 10% to 15% of their students do not have access to "appropriate computing devices, adequate access to data or conducive learning environments".

The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

