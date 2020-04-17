South Africa: Premier Worried About Local Transmission of Virus in Crowded Communities

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is concerned about the Covid-19 lockdown in the province, particularly the increased transmission of the virus in vulnerable communities. He stressed that the next few weeks would be crucial in determining what the 'new normal' is.

There are 702 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape and Premier Alan Winde is not taking any chances. On Thursday April 16, Winde and officials from the Health Department said they were worried about the increase of transmissions of the virus in vulnerable communities like Dunoon and Khayelitsha.

At last call, the province had 702 confirmed cases, with seven Covid-19 related deaths and 205 recoveries. Sixteen people across the province are in intensive care in hospital, Winde announced during a digital conference on Thursday afternoon. Most of the cases were reported in the Cape metro area, which has 591 confirmed cases.

Western Cape has the second-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, behind Gauteng.

Winde and the rest of his panel, Keith Cloete and Dr Wayne Smith, stressed that they were worried about local transmission in vulnerable communities like Khayelitsha and Dunoon, which are densely populated. Thus far, Khayelitsha has 25 confirmed cases and Dunoon,...