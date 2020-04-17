South Africa: Premier Worried About Local Transmission of Virus in Crowded Communities

17 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is concerned about the Covid-19 lockdown in the province, particularly the increased transmission of the virus in vulnerable communities. He stressed that the next few weeks would be crucial in determining what the 'new normal' is.

There are 702 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape and Premier Alan Winde is not taking any chances. On Thursday April 16, Winde and officials from the Health Department said they were worried about the increase of transmissions of the virus in vulnerable communities like Dunoon and Khayelitsha.

At last call, the province had 702 confirmed cases, with seven Covid-19 related deaths and 205 recoveries. Sixteen people across the province are in intensive care in hospital, Winde announced during a digital conference on Thursday afternoon. Most of the cases were reported in the Cape metro area, which has 591 confirmed cases.

Western Cape has the second-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, behind Gauteng.

Winde and the rest of his panel, Keith Cloete and Dr Wayne Smith, stressed that they were worried about local transmission in vulnerable communities like Khayelitsha and Dunoon, which are densely populated. Thus far, Khayelitsha has 25 confirmed cases and Dunoon,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.