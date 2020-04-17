South Africa: Hunger Rages As SA Told Lockdown Lift Will Be Incremental

South Africa phasing in some amendments to lockdown, while keeping others in place
17 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Things changed overnight in South Africa on 15 March, and it won't be the last time it does. Daily Maverick's Daily Digest will provide the essential bits of information about Covid-19 in South Africa each day. Please do read on to understand these issues more deeply.

Covid-19 in South Africa

South Africa's lockdown will be lifted gradually from 30 April, Minister of Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Thursday 16 April. There will be weekly announcements on the relaxation of rules to slowly bring the country back to "normal".

This came on the day that the country was originally scheduled to end the lockdown.

As Ed Stoddard reports, a number of relaxations were announced on Thursday. Those stores already permitted to sell essential goods can now sell a range of goods essential for the care of babies and toddlers.

The sale of supplies used to make essential repairs to homes and to supply facilities providing essential services is now allowed.

Call centres involved in providing a number of services, from social support to short-term insurance policies, will be allowed to operate.

Mines will be allowed to run at half their capacity under the lockdown if they comply with strict...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

