Liberia: Chico to Continue Road Construction

Bong — Authorities in Bong and Lofa Counties in collaboration with the China Henan International Cooperation Group (CHICO) and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) have agreed to resume construction works on the Gbarnga-Salayea road despite coronavirus spread here.

CHICOis a Chinese state - owned construction and engineering company held by the provincial government of Henan.

A one - day meeting convened by Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker on Tuesday, 14 April at CHICO's premises in Zota District was graced by AFL Commander in Bong County John Marshall, and local delegations from Lofa and the management of CHICO.

The construction company is known for being part of the "vanguard of the country's Africa drive".

The joint leadership agreed to continue the construction works as the coronavirus ravages across the country and the rainy season fast approaches.Speaking at the meeting, head of CHICO Lu Xian Jin thanked the both counties' leaderships for giving the go-ahead to his company to continue the work.

He said the completion of the route is crucial in the midst of the current global pandemic.

"I want to say thanks to the leadership of the two counties. Indeed you are eager for development that ensures the progress of a nation because when the road is completed, it will create the free transport of goods and services," Mr. Jin said.

Also speaking at the meeting, Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker cautioned the company to go ahead with the construction works, but follow all preventive measures of Covid-19.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Right now we all know that even though the coronavirus is here, but the rainy season is fast approaching so we need to allow the company to continue its operation, but should take into consideration all the necessary preventive measures prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) of Liberia," she added.

Madam Walker promised to ensure that a team will monitor the day - to - day operations of China-Liberia based construction company in adhering to the mandate given as a means to fight the virus.

Superintendent Walker further mandated CHICO to maintain their current workforce and avoid recruiting new workers as a means of curtailing the spread of the virus at work.

She said the fight against this deadly virus during the construction period is the responsibility of CHICO, the Armed Forces of Liberia and the joint leadership of Bong and Lofa Counties.