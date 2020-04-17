Liberia: Violent Storm Leaves Over Hundred Homeless in Gbarnga

Bong — A violent storm has made more than one hundred persons homeless in Gbarnga, Bong County after removing the roof of about 22 houses in the Chief Compound Community.

Our correspondent says some victims of the disaster which occurred on Wednesday, 15 April have explained that the situation is a complete setback for them, as they call on authorities in the county and the government here for their intervention.

The victims narrate that even though the tragedy occurred at a time where the country is in serious crisis, government's intervention is needed at the moment if their lives should be saved.

According to them, it is frustrating to see their houses being unroofed by storms during a time of health crisis in the country as they struggle to provide daily meals for their children.

Our correspondent who visited the scene says some victims of the disaster are widows and physically - challenged people.

A pregnant woman has also requested for the philanthropists' aid after being cut by zinc during the incident and got severely injured.

"I am pregnant as you can see, and my husband is not even here. He left in Grand Bassa the State of Emergency started taking effect, so right now I really need the support of anyone," she says.

Our Bong County correspondent says zinc, woods and nails are some of the things the victims are seeking. The disaster also saw the roof of a Church and a provision shop removed.

Meanwhile, Bong County Inspector Victor Wesseh has stressed that there is a need for philanthropists and the government to quickly intervene in the situation.

"We are calling on any goodwill individual to come in quickly to help these people because if that is not done, it might result to something else," Mr. Wesseh concludes.