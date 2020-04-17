Liberia: JFK Closes Maternity Hospital

-over confirmed Covid-19 cases

Government referral hospital John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center has shut down its Liberian - Japanese Friendship Maternity Hospital for 48 hours after two maternity health workers tested positive of coronavirus.The management of JFK announced the decision Thursday, 16 April, saying it was closing the facility for 48 hours due to ongoing disinfection processes of the facility.

JFK is the second major health center to shut down its services to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) Diagnostic Center Jamale announced the suspension of its services few days ago after five health workers there tested positive of the virus.

According to the announcement which circulated on social media Thursday, the disinfection of the maternity hospital is mandatory due to positive Covid - 19 testing conducted on the maternity health workers.

JFK indicates that the two positive Covid - 19 cases have both been taken to the treatment center, adding that it is complying with Ministry of Health and National Public Health Institute of Liberia guidelines for contact tracing and surveillance procedures.

According to the referral hospital, it recognizes the inconvenience the closure of the facility may cause, assuring the public that management is doing everything in its power to resume neonatal, obstetric and maternal care services in the safest environment and at the earliest possible time.

Notwithstanding, JFK announces that effective Monday, 20 April, all visitors, incoming patients, JFK medical center staff and staff of all organizations domiciled at the medical center must wear a mask to be granted access to the medical center.

JFK warns that it is mandatory these masks (reusable or medical grade) be worn during the duration of their stay at the center, concluding that continued social distancing, hand hygiene and proper cough etiquette is highly encouraged.

Liberia is reported 73 confirmed coronavirus cases with at least six deaths, as the country goes through a period of lockdown as part of measures instituted under a state of emergency announced last week by President George Manneh Weah to combat the disease.