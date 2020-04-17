Nigeria: Rivers Govt Arrests 22 Exxon Mobil Offshore Staff

17 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Young

No fewer than 22 offshore staff of Exxon Mobil were Thursday night allegedly arrested by Rivers State Government.

21 of the workers are members of the Petroleum & Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, while the remaining staff is the company's Chief Security Officer, CSO.

Vanguard gathered that they are as at this morning (Friday, April 17, ) still at Elekaya Stadium, Port Harcourt, where they have allegedly been detained, verbally assaulted and starved since yesterday .

According to PENGASSAN Exxon Mobile Branch Secretary, Kingsley Udoidua, "At about 3:30pm on Thursday April 16, 2020, Rivers State commissioner of police with his team and a top Army commander intercepted the convoy (protected by the police) conveying 21 ExxonMobil personnel who are PENGASSAN members on their way to Intels, Port Harcourt, at Bori (Akwa Ibom/Rivers boundary).

The commissioner rebuffed all explanations and forced them to move to Elekaya Stadium, Port Harcourt, where they have been detained, verbally assaulted and starved."

Details later

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

