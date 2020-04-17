Namibia: Detained Men Escape From Kavango Prison

16 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Roxane Bayer

Four awaiting-trial inmates escaped from the Divundu Correctional Facility in the Kavango East region on Monday.

According to police commissioner Sam Shaalulange, the inmates escaped after they allegedly overpowered a guard, locked him up and took keys from him. The four inmates then escaped from the prison by jumping a fence. They were still at large on Thursday.

One of the men, aged 29, is a Zambian national facing nine charges, including counts of armed robbery and assault.

The other three are Namibians aged 20, 33 and 36. The charges against them include counts of armed robbery, supplying of firearms, assault, escaping from police custody, housebreaking and theft. The 36-year-old also has two charges of rape pending against him.

An investigation into their whereabouts is continuing.

