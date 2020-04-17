Namibia: Nanso in //Kharas Wants Suspension of Online Unam Classes

16 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

The //Kharas regional executive of the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) has called for the suspension of online classes introduced at the University of Namibia as part of efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Namibia.

The Nanso regional executive made the call at a press conference on Thursday, when it said many disadvantaged students not owning the necessary electronic communication devices would be left out of e-learning platforms.

"We make this call in light of the apparent disparities that disadvantage a majority of our students," said Nanso regional chairperson Issaskar Tjandero.

He urged the Unam management to provide alternative means to students who will be left out of e-learning platforms, due to connectivity and equipment constraints.

According to Tjandero, Nanso"s national executive was exploring other alternatives to ensure no student is left out of learning processes during the disruption caused by measures aimed at limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus in Namibia.

These alternatives, he said, would soon be proposed to the Unam management.

