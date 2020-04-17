Namibia: Christian Democratic Voice Donates Food and Sanitary Pads

The Christian Democratic Voice party handed over a donation of food and sanitary pads at Okahandja on Saturday.

According to Christian Democratic Voice (CDV) president Gotthard Kandume, his party is adhering to the call by president Hage Geingob for Namibians to band together to fight Covid-19 and to help where they can.

CDV representatives handed over a donation of food, including macaroni, rice, tins of fish and vegetables, to the Immanuel Old-Age Home, as well as sanitary pads and washing powder to the Hope Soup Kitchen at Okahandja. The donation is valued at N$20 000.

Kandume emphasised that his party was fully committed to the fight against Covid-19, pledging to help wherever possible.

"The fight is not only for the government alone. We all should be on board," Kandume said.

The CDV leader stressed that senior citizens deserve to be assisted, pointing to their instrumental role in the liberation of the country. Kandume also highlighted the need to assist children, especially girls, describing them as the future of the country. According to Kandume, the girls who received donations of sanitary pads and washing powder are from underprivileged homes at Okahandja and eat at the Hope Soup Kitchen.

"These groups of people cannot go out and look for assistance, [especially because] we are in a lockdown. Therefore, we are assisting them," Kandume said.

Kandume was accompanied by senior CDV leaders, including the party's treasurer, pastor Ignatius Vries and its secretary general, Beulah Garises, during the handover ceremony at Okahandja.

Ben Katamila, a board member of the Immanuel Old-Age Home, told The Namibian that the old-age home depends entirely on donations, with residents contributing a portion of their government grants for meals and for staff allowances.

"This recent donation from the CDV is indeed a welcome gesture and will go a long way in assisting its residents. It is deeply valued and appreciated by us all," Katamila said.

Katamila also revealed that the old-age home is currently facing several challenges, one of them being the provision of a balanced diet to its elderly residents.