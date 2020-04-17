Namibia: Christian Democratic Voice Donates Food and Sanitary Pads

16 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

The Christian Democratic Voice party handed over a donation of food and sanitary pads at Okahandja on Saturday.

According to Christian Democratic Voice (CDV) president Gotthard Kandume, his party is adhering to the call by president Hage Geingob for Namibians to band together to fight Covid-19 and to help where they can.

CDV representatives handed over a donation of food, including macaroni, rice, tins of fish and vegetables, to the Immanuel Old-Age Home, as well as sanitary pads and washing powder to the Hope Soup Kitchen at Okahandja. The donation is valued at N$20 000.

Kandume emphasised that his party was fully committed to the fight against Covid-19, pledging to help wherever possible.

"The fight is not only for the government alone. We all should be on board," Kandume said.

The CDV leader stressed that senior citizens deserve to be assisted, pointing to their instrumental role in the liberation of the country. Kandume also highlighted the need to assist children, especially girls, describing them as the future of the country. According to Kandume, the girls who received donations of sanitary pads and washing powder are from underprivileged homes at Okahandja and eat at the Hope Soup Kitchen.

"These groups of people cannot go out and look for assistance, [especially because] we are in a lockdown. Therefore, we are assisting them," Kandume said.

Kandume was accompanied by senior CDV leaders, including the party's treasurer, pastor Ignatius Vries and its secretary general, Beulah Garises, during the handover ceremony at Okahandja.

Ben Katamila, a board member of the Immanuel Old-Age Home, told The Namibian that the old-age home depends entirely on donations, with residents contributing a portion of their government grants for meals and for staff allowances.

"This recent donation from the CDV is indeed a welcome gesture and will go a long way in assisting its residents. It is deeply valued and appreciated by us all," Katamila said.

Katamila also revealed that the old-age home is currently facing several challenges, one of them being the provision of a balanced diet to its elderly residents.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.