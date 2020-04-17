Botswana: Govt Repatriates 62 Zimbabweans

17 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By By Kgotsofalang Botsang

Selebi Phikwe — Government has, on April 16, repatriated 62 Zimbabweans who had handed themselves to the police on April 15.

The 62 Zimbabweans, who included both legal and illegal immigrants, handed themselves to the police after struggling to pay rent and starvation during the extreme social distancing period.

Selebi Phikwe police station commander, Superintendent Meshack Pulenyane said in an interview that majority of the Zimbabwean nationals entered the country legally at the beginning of March and were allowed a 90-day stay.

Supt. Pulenyane said they were however left stranded when Botswana went on an extreme social distancing period from April 2 because they could not get the 'piece jobs' they normally engaged in, resulting in starvation and failure to pay rent.

He said when they realised that they could not survive the lockdown, they handed themselves to the police.

He added that the first group arrived on April 15 from Selebi Phikwe while other groups were from Sefhophe and Bobonong.

He said they were provided with accommodation and food at Kagiso Community Hall, prior to their deportation on April 16.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.