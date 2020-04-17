Nigeria: Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project 90% Complete, Says Govt

Federal government has stated that the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project is 90 per cent complete.

Outgoing Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Sabiu Zakari, said this at the ministry's headquarters in Abuja yesterday, while handing over to a new Permanent Secretary, Mr. Hussaini Adamu.

Presenting his stewardship at the ministry, Zakari expressed happiness that it was during his tenure that cardinal projects such as Abuja-Kaduna light rail train service was completed and put to use.

Zakari, in a statement issued by the ministry, stated that the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway was 90 per cent completed, adding that what remained was the point linking the rail line to Apapa ports.

He said the Itakpe-Warri rail line, which was abandoned for over 30 years, was completed while he worked at the ministry, adding that test runs were currently ongoing on the facility.