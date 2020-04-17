Nigeria: Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project 90% Complete, Says Govt

17 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Federal government has stated that the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project is 90 per cent complete.

Outgoing Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Sabiu Zakari, said this at the ministry's headquarters in Abuja yesterday, while handing over to a new Permanent Secretary, Mr. Hussaini Adamu.

Presenting his stewardship at the ministry, Zakari expressed happiness that it was during his tenure that cardinal projects such as Abuja-Kaduna light rail train service was completed and put to use.

Zakari, in a statement issued by the ministry, stated that the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway was 90 per cent completed, adding that what remained was the point linking the rail line to Apapa ports.

He said the Itakpe-Warri rail line, which was abandoned for over 30 years, was completed while he worked at the ministry, adding that test runs were currently ongoing on the facility.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.