Namibia: Breaching Quarantine, Isolation 'Criminal'

BREACHING quarantine and isolation regulations and knowingly infecting people is a punishable crime, and offenders can be fined up to N$2 000 or face imprisonment.

The deputy director for primary health care at the health ministry, Benson Ntomwa, said this at the Covid-19 communication centre in Windhoek on Thursday. Ntomwa added that people in quarantine and isolation should remain there until they know their coronavirus test results or have completed the prescribed 14 days of isolation or quarantine.

Ntomwa said violating the law applying to Namibia's efforts to contain the new coronavirus and prevent its spread is a crime because it can lead to the infection of other people.

"We are using regulations on top of the Public Health Act. Let me state it clearly, according the act, if you infect a person or people knowingly, it is against the law. While in quarantine and you run away, that would be dealt with. With the regulations in place, you will be charged," he said.

He explained that a 14-day quarantine period applied to suspected people coming from countries considered to be risky or who had an interaction with infected people at a certain spot.

"Isolation is for a patient who tested positive and has to undergo a medical process and needs to be attended to by medical professionals," he further explained.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula this week announced that the fifteenth and sixteenth people in Namibia confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus breached the self-isolation regulations while waiting for their test results.

Shangula said case 15 came into contact with several people who cannot be traced, as that person used public transport.

"There is a potential that several contacts of this case may not be identified, and if these contacts became infected it could potentially mean some community spread might have been seeded by this case," he said.

Case 16 breached the regulations and continued to work while waiting for his test results, interacting with more than 50 people in that time.

Also speaking at the communication centre, health information and research director Phillemona Ochurus added that after being screened at different points of entry into Namibia, travellers have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

"The 14 days is an incubation period and those with no symptoms are released on day 15. While in quarantine, these travellers would undergo supervised quarantine, which is monitoring a person for Covid-19 signs and symptoms. Those with symptoms are monitored differently," she said.

Namibia currently has 65 quarantine facilities with a capacity to accommodate 1 500 people. - [email protected]