Namibia: Man Accused of Raping Wheelchair-Bound Woman

A 20-year-old woman, who is wheelchair-bound, became a victim of sexual violence over Easter weekend when she was allegedly sexually violated by a man her family gave shelter to. The victim was sleeping in her bedroom when the 45-year-old suspect forced himself into the room, undressed her and had sex without her consent.

According to the Namibian Police weekly crime report, the suspect was allegedly given shelter at the victim's residence at the time the incident. The incident occurred in the Ohangwena region. The suspect has been arrested and is due to appear in court as the police continue investigating the matter.

On Friday, the police in Ondangwa arrested a 23-year-old man who was shot while attempting to break into a house.

The police explained that the suspect was shot and injured by a security guard after he was spotted breaking into a nearby house, close to where the security guard was guarding.

The suspected robber has been arrested and is currently receiving medical attention at Oshakati state hospital under the watchful eye of the police.

The police have not yet apprehended the security guard, as they are still investigating the matter. The police in Rehoboth arrested a 40-year-old man for the death of Mario Fish (34) on Friday. Fish's decomposing body was found in the toilets of a vacated building on Oliver street in Rehoboth by a passer-by. Upon inspection, the police observed a wound on the head of the deceased.

The suspect is currently being charged with murder and police investigations are ongoing.

