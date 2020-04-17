Tanzania: RC Hails Elct for Supporting Govt in Fight Against Pandemic

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC) Brig Gen Marco Gaguti has commended the Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELCT) in Tanzania for supporting the government in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

The RC expressed his gratitude to the ELCT on Wednesday during the funeral of Bishop, Dr Samson Mushemba (85), who was laid to rest at Kengele Tatu Church in Bukoba Municipal Council.

"As we mourn the Bishop today the government commends the ELCT for supporting efforts in controlling the spread of coronavirus. The government is also aware of the great contribution made by the ELCT to various sectors of the economy, including education, health and other social services," he said.

He described Dr Mushemba as a person who dedicated most of his life to serve people and the nation.

The RC also appealed to people to take precautionary measures against coronavirus, including washing their hands with soap and avoiding unnecessary gatherings.

Dr Frederick Shoo who took over the leadership of the ELCT from Dr Mushemba in 2007 described Dr Mushemba as a humble leader with many talents. "The ELCT is mourning the passing of a talented leader. We will greatly miss him. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Dr Desiderius Rwoma of the Bukoba Catholic Diocese said Bishop Mushemba worked tirelessly to unite Christians and other denominations.

Dr Mushemba was born on June 6, 1935 at Kamachumu Village in Muleba District.

He was the third bishop of the North Western Diocese (NWD) between 1984 and 2000. He took over the reins from Bishop Dr Josiah Kibira (1963-1984).

Bishop Mushemba was the third bishop of the ELCT between 1992 and 2007. He took over from Bishop Dr Sebastian Kolowa (1976-1992).

Bishop Mushemba died last Thursday at 85 while admitted to Ndolage Hospital in Muleba District. He is survived by a widow and seven children and 22 grandchildren.