Tanzania: Nosy Manara Claims Rile Yanga

YOUNG Africans yesterday said they will write to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to petition against Simba's Haji Manara, for meddling with their club matters.

Yanga are not happy with Simba Information Officer's claims that the Jangwani Street team Vice- Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela is trying to use Clatous Chama transfer deal to win back hearts of GSM bosses after weeks of confrontations.

Simba have been on Yanga's neck with the ongoing transfer saga involving Chama, which has seen the former driving the latter to TFF and the issue is yet to be resolved.

During his interview with a local radio station in Dar es Salaam, Manara said Mwakalebela is trying to paint a good image to the club's kit sponsors GSM because he was previously one of officials who were demanding clarity on their sponsorship deal.

Manara's comment came when he was responding to the recent Chama transfer rumours made by Mwakalebela, insisting that he did that to win trust of GSM.

"I know that he is under pressure from GSM that is why he decided to come up with such controversial claims. I am sure that he (Mwakalebela) will be the next person to quit the club," Manara said.

And, Yanga reacted angrily yesterday through their social media networks, demanding Manara to produce evidence on his claims. Yanga deemed Manara's claims as purely meant to incite crisis at their club.

In another development, one of the suspended Executive Committee members of Yanga Salum Rupia disclosed that he is yet to receive official letter from the club about his suspension.

Rupia was suspended effective from March 27th this year together with Frank Kamugisha owing to their indecent conduct which resulted the club lose additional sponsorship from GSM.

Speaking at a local radio station here, Rupia said until now, he is not aware why he was suspended since no letter from the club has been dispatched to him.

"I believe that the club will give me the official letter soon and from there I will know why they suspended me. From there, the issue will be taken to the forthcoming general meeting for members who voted me to decide whether I should leave or not," he said.

He added that dispatching a letter is a normal procedure taken in such decisions by a big club like Yanga.

Three weeks ago, Yanga's Executive Committee called for an urgent meeting to find an immediate solution after GSM stated they will be sticking with the terms of their contract, owing to the action of some leaders who are accusing the company of interfering with the club's responsibilities.

The meeting resolved to suspend the duo and approve decision by three other members to step down.

"The Executive Committee has taken disciplinary action against Salim Rupia and Frank Kamugisha suspending them with an immediate effect," read a statement signed by Chairman Mshindo Msolla.

"This decision has been reached after a two-day consultative meeting. The two were involved in the indecent acts that have led to GSM withdrawing additional benefits the club was enjoying.

"Their fate will be determined in our forthcoming general meeting as per the club's constitution."

The club has also confirmed the departure of three board members who have resigned.

"The committee has also received and accepted the resignation of Rogers Gumbo, Shija Richard, and Said Kambi. Their positions will be filled as soon as possible," the statement continued.