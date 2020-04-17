Tanzania: Mwanza RC Steps in to Rescue Mbao, Alliance

SPORTS stakeholders in Mwanza region have been urged to come forward and save the region's two Mainland Premier League representatives Mbao FC and Alliance FC from being relegated next season.

All is not well for the two teams in their battle to remain in the top flight football next term, as they still remain at the bottom of the league table, meaning that they will be obliged to win all of their remaining matches to be assured of their stay in the contest.

Speaking recently via a telephone interview was Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC) John Mongella, who said time has come for stakeholders in the region to uplift the two sides from gazing at the relegation zone.

"Stakeholders here are the ones who did a commendable job to help the two clubs (Mbao FC and Alliance FC) to be promoted into the premier league and now, we need the same collaboration from them to save both sides from possible relegation this season," he said.

He added that if the concerned stakeholders can come together for one goal of helping the two clubs, both of them will be saved from the relegation threat and be able to represent the region next season.

According to the current standings, Alliance FC sit 18th on the table with 29 points from 29 games, while their brothers Mbao are 19th on the ladder with 23 points from 29 matches, six points behind Alliance while on the bottom of the log are Singida United, who have bagged 15 points in their 29 outings.

Alliance were promoted to the premier league in 2018 after winning their last First Division League (FDL) match 2-1 against JKT Oljoro from Arusha.

On the other hand, Mbao were promoted into the top flight football in 2016 and have usually been fighting hard to avoid relegation in most of league seasons.

However, despite Singida United look like they have already surrendered the relegation battle, the club's Director Festo Sanga recently said they are still confident to win all their remaining games and stay in the competition next season.

From next season, the number of teams trading in the league will be trimmed from 20 to 18 teams meaning that four teams will directly be relegated while the other two will be involved in playoff.