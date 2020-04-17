Tanzania: Three Inmates Killed in Attempt to Escape

17 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nashon Kennedy in Mwanza

TWO remand prisoners and one prisoner at Butimba Central Prison in Mwanza City have been killed after they allegedly attempted to escape.

Speaking with reporters in his office on Wednesday, Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jumanne Muliro said the incident occurred on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

He named the remand prisoners as Yusuph Benard (34) and Seleman Seif (28) who were facing murder charges, but warders in collaboration with residents chased and arrested them, but they beat them up on different parts of their bodies and were in a bad state.

"They were later taken to Mwanza Regional Referral Hospital, Sekou- Toure, but when it reached 6:30pm they died while undergoing treatment," said Mr Muliro.

The prisoner, George William (34), was convicted and jailed 15 years for the offence of economic sabotage.

William had been arrested after attempting to escape from prison.

When interviewed by the police he said they had succeeded escaping from the prison and wanted to hire a taxi driver in Mabatini, Nyamagana District, to Katoro in Geita Region.

Mr Muliro noted that after he started running, the police ordered him to stop while shooting into the air, but he disobeyed the order and then they shot him in his two legs and they successfully managed to arrest him and immediately took him to Sekou-Toure Hospital, but he also died while undergoing treatment.

"We appeal to members of the public to continue cooperating with us by informing us the whereabouts of suspected criminals or incidents that smelt of crime," he explained.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.