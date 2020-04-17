Tanzania: Three Inmates Killed in Attempt to Escape

TWO remand prisoners and one prisoner at Butimba Central Prison in Mwanza City have been killed after they allegedly attempted to escape.

Speaking with reporters in his office on Wednesday, Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jumanne Muliro said the incident occurred on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

He named the remand prisoners as Yusuph Benard (34) and Seleman Seif (28) who were facing murder charges, but warders in collaboration with residents chased and arrested them, but they beat them up on different parts of their bodies and were in a bad state.

"They were later taken to Mwanza Regional Referral Hospital, Sekou- Toure, but when it reached 6:30pm they died while undergoing treatment," said Mr Muliro.

The prisoner, George William (34), was convicted and jailed 15 years for the offence of economic sabotage.

William had been arrested after attempting to escape from prison.

When interviewed by the police he said they had succeeded escaping from the prison and wanted to hire a taxi driver in Mabatini, Nyamagana District, to Katoro in Geita Region.

Mr Muliro noted that after he started running, the police ordered him to stop while shooting into the air, but he disobeyed the order and then they shot him in his two legs and they successfully managed to arrest him and immediately took him to Sekou-Toure Hospital, but he also died while undergoing treatment.

"We appeal to members of the public to continue cooperating with us by informing us the whereabouts of suspected criminals or incidents that smelt of crime," he explained.