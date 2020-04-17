Tanzania: Health Experts Urged On Professionalism

17 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

REGIONAL Health Management Team (RHMT) and Council Health Management Team (CHMT) have been called to professionally supervise services offered at various health centres countrywide.

The call was issued recently by the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government in charge of Health, Dr Dorothy Gwajima during her tour of a number of health centres in Chamwino District.

Dr Gwajima also directed the health workers to inspect and make impromptu visit to see how service providers at health centres in Chamwino District were discharging their duties.

She said that it was the obligation of RHMT and CHMT to ensure that the services were provided to people accordingly.

"The government made sure that there was appropriate infrastructure for health service provision, therefore it is your duty to make sure that our people have access to quality health services".

Dr Gwajima insisted on hard work and professionalism in the course of discharging duties by health workers so as to reduce complaints lodged by citizens who are in need of health services.

"Service providers need to observe ethics and patriotism, and have mercy to patients in order to maintain trust that we have from our clients," she added.

She said because there was sufficient infrastructure at health centres, what was needed was hard work and commitment as well as refraining from business as usual attitude, adding that all health centres should have a strategic plan that will address the various challenges that people were facing.

