Tanzania: Mega Beverages Supports Govt's Fight Against Spread of COVID-19

MEGA Beverages Limited, producers of K-Vant Premium Spirit brand, has supported the government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 after donating alcohol-based sanitizers for communities and health facilities in Arusha.

Since registering the first case of COVID-19 in the country last month, the demand for hand sanitizers has increased drastically, creating a need for more supply of the product.

Speaking of the contribution, Mega Beverages Limited, General Manager, Chris Ndosi, said here that his company donated a total of 2,500 litres of alcohol-based sanitizer and 50 hand washing containers to Arusha Regional Commissioner's office for distribution to health facilities and various community groups across the region.

Ndosi further said that the company believes that without a healthy society and a stable environment it is difficult to operate its business and contribute to the nation's economic growth.

"We believe our contribution will help the community in the fight against the rapid spread of the disease" he emphasized.

Mega Beverages Limited has a long history of supporting the socio-economic development of Tanzania as well as community challenges through its CSR programme.

For his part, Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mrisho Gambo, thanked the company for donation and called on other stakeholders to continue supporting the Government's efforts to combat the spread of Corona disease in the country.