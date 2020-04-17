Tanzania: Mega Beverages Supports Govt's Fight Against Spread of COVID-19

17 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MEGA Beverages Limited, producers of K-Vant Premium Spirit brand, has supported the government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 after donating alcohol-based sanitizers for communities and health facilities in Arusha.

Since registering the first case of COVID-19 in the country last month, the demand for hand sanitizers has increased drastically, creating a need for more supply of the product.

Speaking of the contribution, Mega Beverages Limited, General Manager, Chris Ndosi, said here that his company donated a total of 2,500 litres of alcohol-based sanitizer and 50 hand washing containers to Arusha Regional Commissioner's office for distribution to health facilities and various community groups across the region.

Ndosi further said that the company believes that without a healthy society and a stable environment it is difficult to operate its business and contribute to the nation's economic growth.

"We believe our contribution will help the community in the fight against the rapid spread of the disease" he emphasized.

Mega Beverages Limited has a long history of supporting the socio-economic development of Tanzania as well as community challenges through its CSR programme.

For his part, Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mrisho Gambo, thanked the company for donation and called on other stakeholders to continue supporting the Government's efforts to combat the spread of Corona disease in the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.