Tanzania: Union, Environment Issues Cast in Focus

17 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

AS the Minister for State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Mussa Azzan Zungu, requested parliament to approve 28bn/- for recurrent and development expenditure, the ministry outlined key challenges, including shortage of employees.

Tabling his budget for the 2020/2021 Financial Year, Mr Zungu said that there were few employees to supervise issues related to Union and environmental issues, and that there was poor coordination within government entities on supervision and conservation of the environment.

The minister further told the National Assembly that there was also poor knowledge on laws and regulations, as well as how best community members could be enlightened on environmental conservation.

In his speech, the minister further remarked: "In dealing with these challenges, the ministry made communications with the office of the President, Public Service and Good Governance, on how best they could increase the number of staff to handle all activities within the ministry.

"The ministry also continues to provide massive education on preservation and environmental protection by ensuring that all laws and regulations are enforced; we have also been conducting the same in the media which reaches a wider population," said Mr Zungu.

On the 2020/2021 priorities, Mr Zungu said that his ministry was coordinating the joint meetings with Mainland Tanzania and in the Isles over Union issues.

Plus, he said, there was a special committee which was coordinating and doing routine follow ups on the implementation of several programmes and development projects.

The minister said his ministry was intending to coordinate social and economic issues on the implementation of projects that have two sides of the Union.

He also explained that his ministry was coordinating non-union matters through meetings conducted within the ministry and all departments.

On the environment, Mr Zungu said that his ministry was continuing with its task of educating community members on the importance of preserving the environment and how best it can remain strong in the best interests of the economy.

