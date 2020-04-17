Tanzania: Commuter Buses Sprayed As War On Coronavirus Intensifies

AUTHORITIES in Mara Region on Thursday subjected commuter buses in Musoma to mandatory spray to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The exercise started early morning at Bweri Bus Stand under the supervision of government medical personnel.

"We are here (Bweri) and the work has begun. We want to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our region," Mara Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Florian Tinuga, told the 'Daily News' by phone yesterday morning.

There is no case of COVID-19 that has so far been reported in the region which borders the neighbouring Kenya, thanks to preventive measures taken by officials in the region to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

As it is the case for other regions, the region has set aside quarantine centres for those who will show any sign of coronavirus.

Screening of body temperature using infrared thermometers has also been intensified at entry points across the region, according to Dr Tinuga.

Last week, North Mara Gold Mine operated by Barrick Gold Corporation, donated various preventive equipment worth 37m/- to protect residents and workers against the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation included five infrared thermometers, 120 tanks each with 200 litres, sanitiser bottles and gumboots for health workers.

Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima and Tarime District Commissioner (DC) Mtemi Msafiri received the donation which regional officials said would help intensify the war on the pandemic in the region even along the Tanzania-Kenya border.