Tanzania: Commuter Buses Sprayed As War On Coronavirus Intensifies

17 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Musoma

AUTHORITIES in Mara Region on Thursday subjected commuter buses in Musoma to mandatory spray to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The exercise started early morning at Bweri Bus Stand under the supervision of government medical personnel.

"We are here (Bweri) and the work has begun. We want to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our region," Mara Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Florian Tinuga, told the 'Daily News' by phone yesterday morning.

There is no case of COVID-19 that has so far been reported in the region which borders the neighbouring Kenya, thanks to preventive measures taken by officials in the region to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

As it is the case for other regions, the region has set aside quarantine centres for those who will show any sign of coronavirus.

Screening of body temperature using infrared thermometers has also been intensified at entry points across the region, according to Dr Tinuga.

Last week, North Mara Gold Mine operated by Barrick Gold Corporation, donated various preventive equipment worth 37m/- to protect residents and workers against the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation included five infrared thermometers, 120 tanks each with 200 litres, sanitiser bottles and gumboots for health workers.

Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima and Tarime District Commissioner (DC) Mtemi Msafiri received the donation which regional officials said would help intensify the war on the pandemic in the region even along the Tanzania-Kenya border.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.