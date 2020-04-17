Tanzania: City Council Embarks On Programme to Raise Awareness On COVID-19

IN a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Dodoma City, the City Council of Dodoma (CCD) has embarked on a special education programme to raise awareness on the pandemic to city residents.

Coordinator of Community Health, Ms Marry Kongola, noted here recently that the programme, which is geared towards encouraging people to observe health measures to control the pandemic spread, is offered at markets and houses of worship.

"The response on the special programme from city residents and religious leaders is positive. The programme targets areas with congestion to encourage people to keep safe," the Community Health Coordinator said.

Ms Kongola also urged local government leaders to ensure that people comply with directives issued by the government on how to control coronavirus spread, and that they should continue to encourage people to take precaution against the pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of Dodoma Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Faraja Eliamuya said authorities in Dodoma Region have deployed health experts to monitor any person with coronavirus symptoms.

"Any person with the symptoms will be taken to centres earmarked for provision of medication," he said.

Dr Eliamuya said coronavirus spread is increasing at an alarming rate across the world, pointing out that several countries across the world have announced total lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children reported Tanzania's largest increase of positive test for COVID-19 of 29 cases, bringing the number of confirmed to 88 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, all 29 patients are Tanzanians.

"We are tracing the people who had contact with infected persons in a bid to control the spread of the pandemic," she said.