South Africa: Threatened SA Journalist Oliver Meth Missing Since Last Week

17 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

South African journalist Oliver Meth, who received online death treats last year, has been missing since 8 April and his family has appealed to anyone who might know his whereabouts to come forward.

According to a missing person's report filed at the Florida police station, Meth was last seen on Wednesday last week at about 11:45 when he left Horison on the West Rand for the Bree Street taxi rank in Johannesburg to get another taxi to Parkview, where he lives.

The 34-year-old has written for publications such as Daily Maverick, Sunday Tribune and Daily Vox.

He also worked as an independent media consultant on the CR17 campaign in which President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected head of the governing ANC - a role he fully disclosed, but which subjected him to heavy criticism and death threats on Twitter.

Meth said accusations that he was a "paid journalist" were incorrect and based on slander.

"I'd like to place on record, that I worked as a media consultant on the campaign and was paid for services rendered, as a freelancer," Meth tweeted at the time.

In another tweet, he stated: "I was not a practising journalist at [the] time, but a full-time postgraduate student that took on various consultancy work. These attacked (sic) and allegations are unfounded."

Meth is about 1.5m tall, has brown eyes and was wearing light blue denim jeans, black sneakers and a multi-coloured jersey sporting the words "Kasie Certified". He has a scar across the bridge of his nose and an indented cut-like scar on his outer right hand.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed that Meth's disappearance was under investigation.

Anyone who has information about Meth's whereabouts should contact the Florida police station on 011 831 7000.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.