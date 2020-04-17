South Africa: UIF Boss Teboho Maruping - We Alone Cannot Save Workers, or Jobs

analysis

The Unemployment Insurance Fund has set aside R40bn from its accumulated reserves to provide income relief to workers during the Covid-19 lockdown. The volume of UIF claims is starting to increase, signalling the start of SA's jobs bloodbath.

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the initial lockdown in March to contain the spread of Covid-19, Teboho Maruping, the commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), has been in emergency meetings with the government on most days.

In meetings with the Department of Employment and Labour, which oversees the UIF's operations, Maruping has to answer critical questions.

How can the UIF assist workers that have been temporarily or permanently laid off due to the lockdown? Does the UIF have enough funds in reserve to pay claims/benefits to workers if the lockdown is extended? Will the UIF's administration cope with a large volume of claims?

The last question is important because the UIF's administration is widely regarded as poor with long delays between workers applying for benefits and receiving them. Maruping takes umbrage at this suggestion.

"Do workers who complain about delayed claims ever tell you that the companies they work for are usually not up to date with UIF contributions in the...