South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Totoal of 2 605 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2605.
We also note that the number of tests being conducted continues to rise, with the total number of tests conducted to date being 95 060.
It is with regret that we inform the public that the COVID-19 related deaths is now 48. We note that two provinces, ie, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape have also recorded their first deaths. We convey our condolences to the families. We continue to speak strength and appreciate our dedicated health workers who are faced with these circumstances daily.
We are also encouraged by the increased number of patients who have recovered from COVID19.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
PROVINCE
CONFIRMED CASES
DEATHS
RECOVERIES
GAUTENG
969
6
479
WESTERN CAPE
675
13
205
KWAZULU - NATAL
539
20
96
EASTERN CAPE
220
4
9
FREE STATE
98
4
71
LIMPOPO
26
1
18
NORTH WEST
24
10
MPUMALANGA
22
9
NORTHERN CAPE
16
6
UNALLOCATED
16
TOTAL
2605
48
903