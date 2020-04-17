South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Totoal of 2 605 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

press release

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2605.

We also note that the number of tests being conducted continues to rise, with the total number of tests conducted to date being 95 060.

It is with regret that we inform the public that the COVID-19 related deaths is now 48. We note that two provinces, ie, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape have also recorded their first deaths. We convey our condolences to the families. We continue to speak strength and appreciate our dedicated health workers who are faced with these circumstances daily.

We are also encouraged by the increased number of patients who have recovered from COVID19.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

PROVINCE

CONFIRMED CASES

DEATHS

RECOVERIES

GAUTENG

969

6

479

WESTERN CAPE

675

13

205

KWAZULU - NATAL

539

20

96

EASTERN CAPE

220

4

9

FREE STATE

98

4

71

LIMPOPO

26

1

18

NORTH WEST

24

10

MPUMALANGA

22

9

NORTHERN CAPE

16

6

UNALLOCATED

16

TOTAL

2605

48

903