South Africa: Heart? What Heart? City of Cape Town Must Answer in Court After Residents Are Violently Turfed Out of Their Homes

analysis

Violent clashes between the City of Cape Town and the people of Khayelitsha over a piece of occupied land owned by the city raise as many legal questions as they do ethical ones.

The legal question to be urgently considered by the Western Cape High Court on Friday 17 April includes whether an eviction order obtained by the City of Cape Town in 2018 can be enforced against a different set of people. The added - and perhaps decisive - complication is the current State of Disaster that seems to prohibit all demolitions and evictions.

A view looking across RR Section informal settlement, Khayelitsha Cape Town COVID-19 lockdown, 14 April 2020. (Photo: David Harrison)

Where do you go when the government on the one hand breaks down your home and on the other enforces Covid 19-regulations allowing one to be arrested for not being at home, disheartened residents asked.

To defend its conduct, described as "constitutionally and legally abhorrent", the City of Cape Town told its citizens that it had effected "no evictions" and had only demolished "unoccupied and incomplete structures".

Their dilemma, in part, will be to explain away the video footage of Khayelitsha residents and journalists on the...