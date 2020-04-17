Zimbabwe: Govt Targets 33 000 COVID-19 Tests By 30 April

16 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The government is set to roll out mass COVID-19 testing and is targeting upto 33 000 people by end of April, a Health ministry official has said.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has since instructed public and private hospitals to test for COVID-19 all admitted patients above 60 years old and all people who have been working during the lockdown period as part of their target to test 33 000 people by April 30.

In a circular to the public and private sectors, Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care, Dr Agnes Mahomva said her ministry needed to test more people and generate sufficient evidence for programming of the COVID-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe.

"All people above 60 years of age admitted in hospitals who have chronic diseases that include asthma, hypertension, diabetes and heart diseases must be tested," Mahomva said.

"People who have been working during lockdown and were interfacing with the community that include law enforcement officers, employees from service providers like retail businesses, petrol attendants and food outlets employees," she added.

During a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said government was grateful for the support received so far to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cabinet expressed utmost gratitude to citizens, the corporate sector and co-operating partners for the support rendered both in cash and kind towards the fight against COVID-19," Mutsvangwa said.

"A total of $21 390 733,04; US$47 million and R356 100 has been received to date, while pledges totalling $1 242 160 were made. On its part, government has disbursed $591 million to date towards the same cause," she added.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.