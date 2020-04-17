Nigeria: Medical Doctor in Akwa Ibom Dies After Showing COVID-19 Symptoms

Uyo — A physiotherapist and lecturer in the Department of Physiology, University of Uyo (name withheld) has died after showing COVID-19 symptoms.

The late doctor, owner of a prominent hospital in Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, was said to have died at the Ibom Multi-Specialist Hospital, one of the COVID-19 isolation centres in the state.

It was learnt that the deceased had a history of fever, cough and shortness of breath for a week, and had to be placed on oxygen in his clinic.

It was gathered that he was later transferred to the Ibom Multi-Specialist Hospital by the COVID-19 Response Team, where his sample was taken for onward dispatch for COVID-19 testing in the laboratory.

Unfortunately, the deceased died before the test was conducted to ascertain his COVID-19 status.

According to a release signed by the State Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr Nsikak Nyoyoko, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo, details of the case management of the deceased are still sketchy.

"Today, we all have a reason to be sad. I was called last night by a colleague who intimated me that one of our colleagues was sick with a week history of fever, cough and shortness of breath which worsened yesterday with his SPO2 as low as 72%, requiring him to be placed on oxygen at his clinic.

"I immediately called upon a member of the State COVID-19 Response Team to swing into action and somehow, later last night, our colleague was admitted into ISH and managed by specialists in respiratory medicine.

"With the sympoms elucidated above, a suspicion of COVID-19 was entertained and he had his sample taken today awaiting transportation to the laboratory for COVID-19 testing.

"Unfortunately, this revered Colleague of ours died mid afternoon today. Details of the case management are still sketchy as attempts to reach members of the incident Management Committee (IMC) were unsuccessful as they were out for a meeting.

"We have just lost a Friend, Colleague and a brother. Its been a sad day for us at NMA, Akwa Ibom State but be rest assured that the lessons learnt from this tragic event would not pass in vain.

"I want to urge all our members to remain calm,stay safe and please reach out to a colleague or the Association when in need of help," the statement read.