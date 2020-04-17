Nigeria: Lockdown - Coalition of FCT Orphanages Appeal for Lifeline

Coalition of Orphanages and Children's Homes in Nigeria (COCHIN) the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter has appealed for support from the FCT Administration in order to survive the hardship caused by the cessation of movement in the territory.

The coalition is made up of 40 orphanages in the FCT.

A statement by the secretary of the group, Sarah John Etukudo, who said no orphanage has received palliatives from government, added that the operators of the orphanages depend largely on the goodwill of good hearted Nigerians.

"The sources of income of the operators of these homes have been affected negatively as a result of this COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are calling on the government to come to our aid to support the orphanages. The homes are running out of food stuff and funds. Taking care of orphans is a collective responsibility.

"We therefore request that palliatives for orphanages under COCHIN should be directed to the secretariat for easy distribution," she said.