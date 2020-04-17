Malawi Police Spray Teargas As Vendors in Limbe-Blantyre Vow to Disregard Lockdown

17 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi Police have been forced to spray teargas as they clashed with vendors in Limbe - Blantyre, who were staging protests against a three-weeks coronavirus lockdown which comes into effect at the weekend, vowing to disregard it.

The vendors say they do not want lockdown in Blantyre.

The informal traders were burning tyres and blocked the road in protest over the lockdown scheduled to start on Saturday midnight .

President Peter Mutharika announced a 21-day lockdown up to May 9 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus which has claimed two lives and 16 patients.

But the informal traders said they would not adhere to the directive.

This comes following government's failure to announce any measures to cushion the poor during the lockdown.

Apart from vendors, many Malawians have taken to social media platforms expressing fears on the lockdown and how it will negatively affect their livelihood.

Special Cabinet Committe on Coronavirus have been giving conflicting information on some issues, including measures to contain the pandemic.

But ist chairperson, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said tha Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development will this Friday announce measures to cushion the poor during the lockdown.

Criticis say it it was a genuine offer, it could have been included in President Mutharika's announcement of lockdown.

The protests in Limbe-Blantyre comes a day after thousands of vendors in the northern town of Mzuzu also marched to the city council's offices protesting the shutdown.

They brandished banners with slogans such as "Lockdown more poisonous than corona" and "We'd rather die of corona than of hunger".

Malawi is one of the poorest countries on the continent where more than half of the population live below the poverty threshold.

https://www.nyasatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/VID-20200417-WA0033.mp4

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.