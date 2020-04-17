Malawi: Blantyre City Council Denies Charging Money On COVID-19 Lockdown Permits

17 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Blantyre City Council has sprung up to categorically deny social media reports that it was charging K10 000 for coronavirus special permits.

Blantyre City mayor Wild Ndipo: No charging

In a statement, the council says the permits, to allow residents move from one point to another, are free of charge.

"We would like to inform residents especially the business community that the temporary business permits issued to essential goods and service providers during the lockdown period are for free.

"The Council, however, did not stop issuing annual business licences which attract a fee," says the statement in part.

The commercial city council says due to the confusion, the council has with immediate effect suspended issuance of annual business licences.

"If any applicant paid for a temporary business permit, they should request for a refund upon production of a valid receipt," says the statement in part.

People were up in arms against the council on Thursday after reports that even watchmen were asked to pay K10,000 each for the permits which would allow them to walk to their work places.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

