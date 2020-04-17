Nigeria: 14 Killed, 8 Injured in Kano Auto Crash

Kano — Fourteen persons were confirmed dead while eight others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident near Makole village along Wudil-Kano road in Kano State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kano Sector Command, Mr Zubairu Mato, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to Daily Trust on Friday.

Mr Zubairu said the accident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

He said a commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number DAL 116 XA carrying 22 persons, burst into flame during which 14 out of the occupants lost their lives.

The Sector Commander attributed the accident to overloading, saying 22 persons were loaded in the bus out of which two were men, 15 women, two male children and three female children.

He added that among the dead were two men, seven women and the five children which include two males and three females.

"The accident occurred at around 10:40 pm yesterday (Thursday), on receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at about 10:50 p.m.

"The victims were evacuated to Wudil General Hospital where the 14 dead bodies were deposited at the mortuary, while the remaining eight victims are currently receiving treatment," he said.

He added that police from Gano Division were equally involved in the rescue operation.