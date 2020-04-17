Nigeria: 14 Killed, 8 Injured in Kano Auto Crash

17 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim

Kano — Fourteen persons were confirmed dead while eight others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident near Makole village along Wudil-Kano road in Kano State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kano Sector Command, Mr Zubairu Mato, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to Daily Trust on Friday.

Mr Zubairu said the accident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

He said a commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number DAL 116 XA carrying 22 persons, burst into flame during which 14 out of the occupants lost their lives.

The Sector Commander attributed the accident to overloading, saying 22 persons were loaded in the bus out of which two were men, 15 women, two male children and three female children.

He added that among the dead were two men, seven women and the five children which include two males and three females.

"The accident occurred at around 10:40 pm yesterday (Thursday), on receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at about 10:50 p.m.

"The victims were evacuated to Wudil General Hospital where the 14 dead bodies were deposited at the mortuary, while the remaining eight victims are currently receiving treatment," he said.

He added that police from Gano Division were equally involved in the rescue operation.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.