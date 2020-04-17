Nigeria: Enugu Discharges Last COVID-19 Patient

17 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tony Adibe

Enugu — The last patient of COVID-19 in Enugu state has been discharged, meaning the state is now free of any confirmed case of the pandemic.

The second patient was discharged Thursday night while the first patient had been discharged since Wednesday night after testing negative.

The two confirmed cases in the state had been a husband and wife who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, had confirmed that "the two patients, who presented on their own, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)".

However, the state ministry of health was silent on the progress it has made in tracing or tracking those who might have had contact with the couple.

But the state ministry of health after announcing the discharge of the second patient advised the residents and citizens of the state to stay at home, maintain personal hygiene as well as obey all the regulations given by the ministry.

The ministry also advised the people of the state to call 08182555550 or 09022333833, or the NCDC number 080097000010 when they are in need of assistance.

