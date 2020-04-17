Malawi: Mzuzu Vendors Protest Lockdown

Mzuzu — Vendors in Mzuzu City on Monday defiled presidential directive and Ministry of Health guidelines on Corona virus prevention forbidding gathering of more than hundred people when they on Thursday stormed the streets to protest against a 21 day lockdown.

The vendors argued that going into lockdown without an alternative measure to prevent them and their families from starvation is the same as living them to the mercy of the virus.

Even though the vendors who matched from shoprite roundabout to Mzuzu City Council (MCC) offices did not deliver any petition as most demonstrators do, interviews with some of them indicate that they were happy that their grievances have reached the relevant authorities.

"We did not have time to deliver our grievances to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) because as soon as we reached the offices, Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers asked us to leave the premises. However, I am sure the message has gone across," said Emmie Gama, a second hand clothe seller.

Another trader, Moses Phiri was confident that the message has reached the rightful authorities even the president himself though they did not deliver any petition.

While the vendors took to the street against the lockdown, a cross-section of them are not sure of what exactly it means to have a lockdown and the reasons behind the same.

Asked what she understands by the lockdown, Annie Magawa, a fresh vegetable seller said she just heard from her friends that people will be locked in their houses and that no one will be allowed to come out.

"How can we survive without going to the market, to the toilet, let alone to fetch water?" she wondered.

Gift Kaipa, a dry fish seller shares the same line of though with Magawa.

"Are they going to take keys of our houses? What will I be doing all these days inside my house? This directive is not going to work especially to some of us who are used to spending day hours out of home," he said.

MCC spokesperson Macdonald Gondwe confirmed that no petition was delivered to the council by the rioting vendors.

Speaking earlier before the protests during a full council meeting, MCC acting CEO, Chrispin Banda stated that the entire central business district will be closed except selected supermarkets which shall run at a regulated time of the day.

He said people will only be allowed to get basics from location markets which will also be opened at a specific time within the lockdown period.

"Public transport shall be suspended, neither inter-district nor location travels will be allowed except for in case of emergencies. Those in emergency situations will be allowed upon getting permission from ward councilors within their locality and that essential service providers will only be allowed to travel upon producing an identification card and permit.

Government, on Tuesday through the Minister of Health announced that it will affect the 21 day national lockdown from April 18 mid-night to May 9 as one of the measures to contain the global pandemic which continues to spread and taking lives of many people.

Similar protests took place in Rumphi and in both cases, people seem not to value their lives as most of them seemed not to understand the impact of COVID -19 on their lives as such, stakeholders have to enhance awareness campaigns for Malawian to fully appreciate the importance of the lockdown.

Two people have already died of COVID-19 and 14 others are infected in the country.