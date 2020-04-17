Tanzania: Capital Goods Push Up Import Value

17 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

VALUE of import of goods and services increased to 10,614.7 million US dollars in the year ending February from 10,162.8 million US dollars in the corresponding period 2019, largely driven by importation of capital goods.

With the exception of transport equipment and food and foodstuff, all other sub-categories of imports increased.

The value of oil imports, which accounts for 21.1 per cent of goods import rose by 9.8 per cent to 1,844.1 million US dollars owing to the increase in imported volume as prices fell in the world market.

This development is partly explained by the ongoing infrastructural development in the economy. Meanwhile, the services payment rose by 2.4 per cent to 1,861.1 million US dollars, following increase in transport payments particularly freight which went up by16.9 per cent consistence with the increase in goods import.

The primary income account balance, which comprises income from capital related transactions and compensation of employees, widened to 679.5 million US dollars from 614.3 million US dollars largely due to increase in debt service.

Secondary income account, which captures unilateral current transfers, was in surplus of 446.3 million US dollars, lower than a surplus of 451.2 million US dollars in the corresponding period in 2019.

This was on account of a 10.7 per cent decline in official inflows.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.