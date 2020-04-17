Kenya: I'm Very Rich and I Don't Rely on Church Offerings - Pastor Ng'ang'a

17 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Chad Kitundu

Controversial Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Center has said he does not rely on offerings from members of his church to survive.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo on Thursday, Pastor Ng'ang'a said he is a rich man, noting that he was running multiple businesses prior to starting his ministry.

"One thing you should know is that I am a very rich pastor. I had many shops before starting my ministry which I gave away," said Ng'ang'a.

He said that a man at his level who waits for offerings is offensive.

"If this was the case, how then would I be able to donate 560 gunny bags filled with food items?" he posed.

The televangelists also disclosed that he makes money from farming onions, wheat, and maize.

"I have over 50,000 pieces of onion as we speak, how then would one say that I am dependent on offerings?" he posed.

Ng'ang'a, who does not shy away from controversy, is known to lead an expensive lifestyle and often shows off luxury cars and houses he owns.

He reportedly owns among other properties a multi-million-shilling mansion along Kipevu road in Karen, Nairobi.

He is also said to be the proprietor of Sunny Hill Hotel in Naivasha, Nakuru County, which was opened in June 2016.

The luxurious hotel attracts a large number of local and foreign tourists.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.