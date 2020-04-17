Kenya: I'm Very Rich and I Don't Rely on Church Offerings - Pastor Ng'ang'a

Controversial Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Center has said he does not rely on offerings from members of his church to survive.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo on Thursday, Pastor Ng'ang'a said he is a rich man, noting that he was running multiple businesses prior to starting his ministry.

"One thing you should know is that I am a very rich pastor. I had many shops before starting my ministry which I gave away," said Ng'ang'a.

He said that a man at his level who waits for offerings is offensive.

"If this was the case, how then would I be able to donate 560 gunny bags filled with food items?" he posed.

The televangelists also disclosed that he makes money from farming onions, wheat, and maize.

"I have over 50,000 pieces of onion as we speak, how then would one say that I am dependent on offerings?" he posed.

Ng'ang'a, who does not shy away from controversy, is known to lead an expensive lifestyle and often shows off luxury cars and houses he owns.

He reportedly owns among other properties a multi-million-shilling mansion along Kipevu road in Karen, Nairobi.

He is also said to be the proprietor of Sunny Hill Hotel in Naivasha, Nakuru County, which was opened in June 2016.

The luxurious hotel attracts a large number of local and foreign tourists.