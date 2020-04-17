Zimbabwe: Masiyiwa Calls for Home-Based Care Community Alliances to Fight COVID-19

17 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Businessman Strive Masiyiwa has called for home-based care community alliances for combat the effects of COVID-19 on Southern Africa.

Writing on his popular Facebook blog, Masiyiwa warned that as winter approaches, Southern African countries need to act now to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on their communities.

"Southern African countries like South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana, are about to go into their winter. Temperatures will average as low as 4 deg/c. In the highlands of Lesotho, it will snow.

"As I have pointed out before:

#1. Most people who get infected will suffer from home.

We need to prepare for a winter in which the deadly Covid-19, will be stalking our communities.

#2. Cold and hunger could lead to major problems.

#3. Remember my toolkit for Home-Based Care support:

-Blankets

-Clean Water

-Food packs

-Plastic Sheeting

#3. If you are from these countries. It's time to act!

You can join hands with churches and other religious organizations. You can join hands with friends and family.

"Let's build local @Home-Based Care Community Alliances.

Who will do this for us?

Answer: You!

#My appeal: The world (including philanthropists, and foundations) needs to pay attention to places like Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Swaziland... NOW!".

