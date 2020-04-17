Malawi: Minister Optimistic to Reopen Msilo Damping Site

17 April 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Blessings Kaunda

Mzuzu — Mzuzu City Council has reached an agreement with communities around Msilo Waste Management Site at Dunduzu to reopen the facility.

Minister of Environment, Tourism and Wildlife, Symon Vuwa Kaunda confirmed of the development in an interview after touring the site Wednesday.

He said community leaders from Msilo and city council officials agreed that the council will supply the area with electricity and portable water.

"Councilors, people around Msilo and Mzuzu City Council officials have agreed through a signed document that they can restart using Msilo upon fulfilment of electricity and portable water services," said the minister.

He said there was need for consultations between Mzuzu City Council and people around Msilo to maintain oneness in effective use of the facility.

"We are here to assist Mzuzu City Council to look at how best we can utilize Msilo site because government had invested so much money (K220 million) to erect the dumping site that is why I am saying they should engage each other and map the way forward," he added.

The minister was happy that leaders around the site including councilors accepted dialogue with the city council and that an agreement has finally been reached to revive the place.

Mzuzu City Council Mayor Kondwani Brian Nyasulu said the council has a number of challenges including closure of Msilo Site which slowed its daily operations.

"I am glad that the Minister is here because this will assist him to see the challenges we face for himself.

"We do not have enough resources and even at Msilo and as such we left it because we did not deliver on our promise," said Nyasulu.

Msilo damping site has a capacity of 52 hectares and it is meant to recycle waste.

