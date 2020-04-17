Malawi: Disagreements Mar MCC COVID-19 Response Plan Meeting

Mzuzu — A full council meeting aimed at approving a Covid-19 response plan for Mzuzu City Council (MCC) ended in limbo on Wednesday after a disagreement erupted between the council secretariat and councilors.

The meeting which started at 14:30 hours began Mzuzu City Council Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chrispin Banda briefing the membership on current Covid-19 status before calling for the councilors to approve the response budget presented ended abruptly.

Councilors refused to assent to the response budget accusing the secretariat of by passing them in coming up with the budget.

Speaking on behalf of the councilors, MCC Deputy Mayor Gift Desire Nyirenda who is also councilor for Luwinga Ward said as much as responding to Covid-19 was urgent, the secretariat should have consulted before coming up with budgets.

"As it stands now, councilors do not trust the secretariat because they have a history of misappropriating funds.

"That is why it is important that budgets for Covid-19 response should be done by both the secretariat and the councilors together to ensure that the funds are used for the rightful purpose," he said.

MCC Mayor, Kondwani Nyasulu agreed with the concerns raised by the councilors through his deputy in stating that tempers were up in the meeting because the relationship between the councilors and the secretariat has never been that of trustworthy partners, a problem he said was inherited from the previous council holders.

While conceding that the secretariat had indeed erred in overlooking engagement of councilors in budget preparations, Banda said the action was taken because the response to Covid-19 is an emergency that required much urgency.

"We accept that we erred as secretariat, but we had to look at the urgency of the matter; knowing that we have already delayed with the response plan; we thought following procedures would take longer.

"But since the councilors have insisted on reviewing the proposed budget, the full council will have to meet again on for review and eventual passing of the budget," he said.

Mzuzu City like all other councils, received K35 Million for Covid-19 response activities from government as part of government's efforts to mitigate spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Malawi has so far registered 16 COVID-19 cases with two deaths.