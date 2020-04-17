Malawi: MBC Sends Half of Its Staff On Leave Amid Lockdown

State-controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has sent half of its members of staff on mandatory annual leave in order to decongest the offices following the coronavirus disease (COVID -19), Nyasa Times has established.

MBC director general Aubrey Sumbuleta, in his memo dated April 9, 2020, says the corporation is simply responding to the government circular letter CS/S/001 dated 1st April, 2020, on the COVID-19 preventive measures for public employment as read with MBC staff terms and conditions of services 2019 on working hours.

"Notice is hereby given that the rest of members of staff shall take their annual leave except those on maternity leave whose annual leave might commerce at the completion of such maternity leave," says Sumbuleta in the memo.

He adds that those who already finished their leave days should seek guidance from administration.

Some of the affected employees have expressed dismay with the direction Sumbuleta has taken on the matter.

The employees say they did not plan for the leave.

"What we are saying is that we did not plan for this. Of course, leave is good, but one needs proper planning before going on leave," said one of the employees in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Sumbuleta has said MBC staff salaries will be paid this Friday earlier than month end to allow them purchase necessities in preparation of the 21-day lockdown.

Those on duty, MBC management will organise food rations for lunch during lockdown.

MBC has also suspending deductions from staff of their Emergency and General Purpose loans for three months - April to June 2020 - in order to releive them of any further financial burden.

The national broadcaster will also be providing institutional transport for all staff on duty during the lockdown.