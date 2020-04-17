Malawi: Adrian Kwelepeta Props-Up Music Journey With 2 Singles

Afro-pop and RnB star, Adrian Kwelepeta continues scaling up curve of his musical career with the release of two singles bordering on love themes.

"I have released NaNaNa and Kuposa Dzuwa recorded at Zefis Studio in Mzuzu and Audio Impute Studios respectively," he told Nyasa Times in an interview

NaNaNa track, fans will enjoy artistic fusion Afro-pop, RnB and trap rap music styles.

The singer has demonstrated his great adept singing and flexibility of being able to deliver rap flawlessly while maintaining his pleasant vocal timbre.

Towards the end of the song, there is an ear mesmerizing accompaniment distorted solo guitar, playing decipherable NaNaNa vocal melody. It showcases great talent Adrian has when it comes to the part of playing the guitar.

Fans will appreciate creative musical composition and production by Mzuzu based producer, Zefi, combined with Adrian's great vocal harmonies and his skills in the playing of musical instruments.

"This is a song of a man delivering a simple message to the girl who drives him crazy that he runs out of ideas to say and ends up just saying like NaNaNa, NaNaNa," shared Kwelepeta.

"Kuposa Dzuwa is my second song whose message is pretty clear," he added.

It is a song that will elevate spirit of someone in a dancing mood because of its fast tempo that hooks pop and dance genre. The combined effect of acoustic strings, a moderate percussion sounds and the electro house, trance style techniques employed in the song, makes it another great piece to excite your ears.

Michael Swift has produced Kuposa Dzuwa, and the artist was involved in the instrumental composition and the vocals.

Adrian rose to prominence as singer in 2013 after winning national competition, Sunbird Search for A Star. His first single released in the same year 'Moyo Wanga' catapulted him to fame and has since released two albums All I Have and Live or Die Story.

He said the songs will be available in major local and international music websites for download.

The singer has since promised fans to expect the great music singles soon.