Malawi: Street Children in Mzuzu Prone to Coronavirus Infection

17 April 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Cosmas Chimaliro

Mzuzu — Mzimba North District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) chairperson, Evans Mwale has said street children in Mzuzu City are at high risk of contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) due to their vulnerability.

Mwale was speaking Wednesday during a luncheon the committee organised for business community to woe them to support vulnerable children and women roaming in the city's street in wake the global pandemic.

He said Social Welfare Department mainly tasked to support vulnerable children is overwhelmed as it has limited resources.

"Social Welfare Department is failing to satisfy the needs of street children in terms of repatriation and integration as it has limited resources.

"In the advent of coronavirus, the problems of the street children are now compounded requiring the support of other stakeholders if the street children are to be saved from the pandemic," he said.

SOS Villages Malawi Programs Director for the North, Gorge Kondowe expressed the need for concerted efforts in providing support to the vulnerable children.

Kondowe said besides removing the vulnerable children from the streets there is also need for the provision of hygiene messages like frequent hand washing with soap and observation of distance among other interventions to avert contracting the coronavirus.

Mzuzu Police Victim Support Unit (VSU) report says in the month of February 15 children were trafficked, about nine were found in the streets each day and 12 cases of repatriation.

Kondowe said the situation explains the seriousness of the problem.

Mzimba North DCPC is in the process of opening up an account with National Bank of Malawi in which well-wishers can deposit funds towards assisting the vulnerable children.

CCAP Livingstonia Synod has since donated a cheque worth K50, 000 for the same cause.

However, the patronage of the targeted business community was allegedly compromised attributable to coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.