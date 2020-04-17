Malawi: YCD Supports 250 Elderly Ahead of COVID-19 Lockdown

17 April 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — A local non-governmental organization, Youth Coalition for the Consolidation of Democracy (YCD) has distributed maize flour and plastic buckets to 251 elderly persons in Chikwawa in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

YCD's Executive Director, Francis Folley told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Thursday that the organization thought of making the distribution as most targets might be more susceptible to the Covid-19.

The distribution exercise took place in the area of Traditional Authorities (TAs) Lundu and Ngabu in the district with funding from Pamodzi Tingathe Association in Switzerland.

Folley said they have so far reached out to 251 elderly in the two T/As. These are the people who might be more susceptible to the Covid-19 considering their low immunity levels due to age.

During the distribution exercise, YCD also conducted awareness on Covid-19 preventive measures.

"We want people in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts to be more protected from the virus and live healthy lives. The elderly can hardly get the corona virus prevention information because they don't have access to information," he said.

Folley said they considered it as an opportunity to tell the elderly what Covid-19 is and how it can be prevented.

YCD would consider the move to be a continuous process until there was improvement with regard to Covid-19 situation in Malawi.

One of the beneficiaries, Anna Khembo hailed the support saying it will help them especially now when times are hard due to the virus.

Khembo said the support will go a long way in ensuring compliance to the the-stay-at-home rules and not just to move about in search of food; thereby, exposing them to the threat of contracting the virus.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

