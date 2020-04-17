Kenyans Warned of Flooding, Mudslides as Heavy Rains Predicted

17 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Kenyans have been warned to brace themselves for heavy rainfall in the next four days that may result in flooding and landslides.

Kenya Meteorological Department has said that the rainfall being experienced over several parts of the country will continue into the weekend and the better part of early next week.

The weatherman pointed out that the heavy rainfall of more than 30mm is expected over western, central region, Nairobi area and the Coastal region of Kenya.

Areas likely to be worse hit include Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Lamu, Tana-River, Taita Taveta, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang'a, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo and Samburu counties.

Others are Turkana, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Garissa, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Narok, Migori, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Vihiga, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Kakamega and Nakuru counties.

Residents in all the mentioned areas have been advised to be on the lookout for potential floods while those in landslide prone areas, especially over the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt Kenya and other hilly areas in the western region, have been asked to stay vigilant.

"Residents are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimise exposure to lighting strikes," said the Director of Kenya Meteorological Department Stella Aura.

The director said that the heavy rainfall is expected to spread to the southeast, northeast and northwest regions of Kenya on Saturday and continue to spread further up to Sunday, April 19, 2020. However, the intensity is likely to reduce by next week Monday April 20, 2020.

Ms Aura further warned that the heavy rainfall at the Coastal strip will be accompanied by strong winds of 20 knots and large waves of two metres.

"The heavy rains, large waves and strong winds off shore may result in storm surges along the coast, hence fishermen and all in the Marine industry should be on high alert," she said.

